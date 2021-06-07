Anderson police search for attempted robbery suspect

ANDERSON — Police are looking for a man after he displayed a gun and demanded cash Monday afternoon at a check-cashing business in Anderson, according to police.

The man, described as being a Black male, displayed a handgun and demanded cash around 3:20 p.m. at Check Into Cash, at 1035 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson Police Department Officer Caleb McKnight said in a press release.

Employees refused to cooperate and the man left the scene on foot, McKnight said. Officers set up a perimeter and used K9s to help locate him, but they weren't able to.

The attempted robbery is still under investigation and additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-648-6700.

