Annual report reveals Indy's top 5 deadliest zip codes for gun violence

MARION COUNTY — Five zip codes in Marion County are listed as the deadliest when it comes to gun violence that occurred in 2023.

Data released by the Marion County Coroner's Office lists the five zip codes as:



46218: 35 homicides

46226: 20 homicides

46235: 20 homicides

46291: 18 homicides

46208: 12 homicides

The Marion County Coroner's Office says out of the 245 homicides it investigated last year, 47% are from those areas.

"For the most part, it's been peaceful but here recently, especially within the last few months, we've been hearing a lot more gun violence," said Michelle Johnson.

Johnson lives off Birmingham Drive in Lawrence. It's the same street where police say 16-year-old Andre Lara was shot and killed Tuesday night.

"It struck my heart. I really felt for the mother, father and family of that child that's no longer here, and even the friends that he was out with," said Johnson.

The neighborhood falls into the Lawrence zip code that is considered one of the top five deadliest across Marion County.

"You want to know is there anything you can do? Like, what can you do to help your community," said Johnson. "I have five children myself and it's very scary because you think about the future. You think about your child's legacy and growing up in this area, you just want them to be safe."

The report lists 46218 as having the most gun-related homicide. That covers parts of 16th Street north to 38th Street.

Some neighborhoods on the east side, far east side and Butler-Tarkington also saw the highest number of homicides last year.

The uptick has the eye of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers increased their police presence among the neighborhoods last week.

"It's based on data and research that we have. What's new about this is that residents and community members will be seeing IMPD officers in marked vehicles and on foot in specific areas during the week on specific days and during specific times," said IMPD Spokesperson, Alexa Boylan.

The data-driven proactive policing initiative will take place across all IMPD districts. The effectiveness of its strategies will be monitored through data analysis.

In a Facebook post, IMPD said the focused and strategic approach aims to reduce and prevent violence and property crime, promote community engagement and improve the quality of life in neighborhoods.

Johnson says something has to change.

"I just want to encourage our young people to really lift themselves up in making better decisions," she said. "Put the guns down. Find a peaceful resolution and if you can't do nothing else, walk away."

The report also found 50 children aged 0 to 18 died by gun violence last year.