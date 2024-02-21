Another Center Township deputy constable charged with illegally carrying a gun

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Center Township deputy constable faces a preliminary felony charge for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

This week, Telesavalis Siggers. 41, was arrested after video showed him carrying a handgun with a past felony charge.

The arrest comes less than a week after Center Township Constable Denise Paul Hatch was charged with official misconduct.

According to court documents, Siggers was carrying a handgun at the time of his arrest.