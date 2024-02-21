Watch Now
Another Center Township deputy constable charged with illegally carrying a gun

Telesavalis Siggers has a prior domestic battery conviction that bars him from carrying a gun
Posted at 11:01 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:01:04-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Center Township deputy constable faces a preliminary felony charge for unlawfully carrying a handgun.

This week, Telesavalis Siggers. 41, was arrested after video showed him carrying a handgun with a past felony charge.

READ MORE | Center Township deputy constable charged with illegally carrying a gun

The arrest comes less than a week after Center Township Constable Denise Paul Hatch was charged with official misconduct.

According to court documents, Siggers was carrying a handgun at the time of his arrest.

