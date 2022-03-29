Apartment complex residents call for change after shooting with children present

INDIANAPOLIS — A community is reeling after two people were shot in a vehicle with children inside Monday.

Neighbors say they want answers and long-term change.

“We thought maybe if we hold a prayer group once a week or twice a week, so we are going to try something because nobody knows really what to do,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be named.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Riley Place. Police said two children were inside the vehicle at the time but neither was injured.

“We are asking anyone that may have been in the area to come forward with information to assist our investigators in solving this case,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

Apartment shooting video

That's where people like Amber Lynch come in. She runs a group called Breakthrough to Excellence to help those in need in Indianapolis.

“I just decided to do this because there are so many things that our community is lacking that I wanted to try to give them knowledge,” Lynch said.

Lynch is running a two-day youth and parent summit in April that seeks to help teens who live in high-crime areas of Indianapolis.

“I’m trying to give the knowledge and resources that they are lacking to get them out of poverty and to end the hardships,” Lynch said.

Ayanna Jones runs a nonprofit called Breaking Cycles, Inc., which focuses on mental health awareness and overcoming trauma. Her group also aims to empower Indianapolis residents.

“We try to teach things like emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, just self-empowerment, and really just how to be a good citizen,” Jones said.