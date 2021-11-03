Argument preceded shooting that killed Southport student at Speedway station

INDIANAPOLIS — An argument led to a shooting outside a south-side gas station that killed a 17-year-old Southport High School student, according to court documents.

Jack Sumner Jr. died at Eskenazi Hospital following the shooting that happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the Speedway gas station located in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue. A 22-year-old man accused of shooting Sumner was arrested Tuesday.

Prosecutors have not yet filed official charges against the 22-year-old. WRTV does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman drove her Dodge Durango, along with Sumner Jr., her husband and two children, ages 5 and 6, to the Speedway gas station and parked by the pumps.

The woman was inside the gas station when her 22-year-old brother, who had “a beef and hard feelings” with Sumner Jr., pulled up in his 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Court documents said the 22-year-old’s girlfriend used to date Sumner Jr.

Documents said Sumner Jr. and the 22-year-old noticed each other inside the gas station and began arguing when Sumner Jr. was sitting in the backseat of the Durango.

The 22-year-old began pumping gas and allegedly pulled out a gun after Sumner Jr. got out of the Durango and stood by the rear of the vehicle.

Documents said the 22-year-old’s girlfriend tried to intervene and he pushed her away with his arm and shot Sumner Jr. twice. Sumner Jr.’s brother allegedly shot back at the 22-year-old and his vehicle as he fled the parking lot in the Passat.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was at the intersection of Keystone Avenue and National Avenue when she heard gunshots to the north.

She arrived at the Speedway station about 60 seconds after the gunfire and saw people moving around the Durango with Sumner Jr. lying behind the vehicle.

Documents said a person was “yelling franticly that his brother had been shot” and a female was yelling and upset.

The female told the officer that her brother shot Sumner Jr. and he was heading toward Stone Lake Apartments.

A person with the 22-year-old called police and said the suspect shot Sumner Jr. and someone shot back at them, according to court documents.

A male’s voice in the background could be heard saying, “I was tired of his (expletive),” “I shot him. I shot him twice,” and “Ain’t nobody worried about none of them (expletives), bro. I told him what’s up and he wanted to run his mouth.”

IMPD officers responded to a residence on El Largo Boulevard at the Stone Lake Apartments and later arrested the 22-year-old suspect.

Court documents said his Passat had a bullet hole in the trunk. A gun belonging to the 22-year-old, who told detectives the shooting was self-defense, has not been found.

