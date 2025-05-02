Arrest reported by Alexander family as investigation continues into fatal crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — The family of Mason Alexander has reported that an arrest has been made in connection with the crash that claimed the life of the young football player.

According to the family, a juvenile has been taken into custody following the March 1 incident. The 18-year-old Alexander was a graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School and had signed a full scholarship to play football at the University of Pittsburgh.

During a Facebook Live session, the family revealed they were informed by the prosecutor’s office that the juvenile had been placed in a detention center. They indicated that the prosecutor plans to seek a transfer of the case to adult court, though specific charge details remain unclear.

Notably, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to comment on the case, emphasizing its policy of not discussing juvenile investigations.

The crash occurred on Florida Road near Geist Park when a 2016 white BMW, driven by the juvenile, attempted to pass another vehicle, swerved to avoid an oncoming car, and ultimately crashed into a tree, resulting in Mason’s death.

In response to their loss, the family held a rally demanding “Justice for Mason.”

“It’s hurting for the family to have to go through this with no one saying, ‘OK, this is what happened, this is how it happened,’” said cousin Adrian Johnson. “We’re still grieving, we’re still hurting, and there are still no answers, and it’s not right.”

The HCSO has confirmed their awareness of the ongoing investigation and is working with the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

