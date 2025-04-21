Authorities provide update on HSE grad, Mason Alexander crash investigation

FISHERS — Authorities have provided an update in an investigation into the March crash that killed Mason Alexander, an 18-year-old Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate and University of Pittsburgh football player.

According to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the office's crash team has been examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The crash occurred on March 1 on Florida Road near Geist Park. Preliminary information provided by police said a 2016 white BMW was attempting to pass another vehicle when the driver spotted an oncoming vehicle and swerved right to avoid a collision. The Toyota driver also swerved and hit a mailbox. The BMW then slid into a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Tragically, Mason Alexander, a passenger in the BMW, was pronounced dead at the scene. Remembered fondly by friends and family, Mason was a talented student-athlete at Hamilton Southeastern and signed to play for the University of Pittsburgh on a full football scholarship.

Because a juvenile driver was involved in the crash, the HCSO has not released their identity, in accordance with Indiana law regarding minors.

"As an agency and as a community, we must 'trust the process,' a phrase many of us may recall from coaches during our time in organized sports. There are established policies and procedures that guide investigations and adherence to them are essential. Any deviation could compromise the integrity of the case, risk overlooking critical evidence, and ultimately, would not be fair to the Alexander family or anyone else involved. It is not uncommon that these types of investigations take months to complete,"HSCO stated.

On April 17th, members of the HCSO Crash Team met with the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to discuss the investigation and potential criminal charges. The office said they've also been in contact with Mason's family.

According to the Facebook group, Justice for Mason Alexander #15, a rally is set to take place on Monday at 18100 Cumberland Road in Noblesville at 3:30 p.m.