ATF offering up to $10K for information on May 2022 north side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 for information on a shooting that killed three people on the north side of Indianapolis in May 2022.

On May 3, 2022, 15-year-old Kabe Reidenbach, 31-year-old Anthony Morman, and 25-year-old Marvin Walker Jr. were shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 3500 block of North Caroline Avenue at around 3 a.m.

“ATF and IMPD work together day in and day out to solve violent crimes in our community,” stated Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “We are offering a reward at this time with the hope that someone will come forward with information that will lead us to the individual or individuals responsible for this crime. We need to bring closure to these families and prevent more needless violence.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov or their website.