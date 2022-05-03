Three dead, one wounded after overnight shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men are dead and one man is in critical condition after two separate shootings early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis.

Two men were found dead and one man is in critical condition after they were shot around 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Caroline Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said.

Officers were originally called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired after multiple 911 calls, Young said.

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the north side of Indianapolis.

The identities of those involved haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

About an hour before the shooting on Caroline Avenue, officers found a man who was shot inside a vehicle about two miles away.

Around 2 a.m., officers found the man in the 2500 block of North Sherman Drive after they were called to investigate shots fired, Young said.

The car was found in a grassy area across the street from a gas station.

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler A man was found shot and killed inside a car in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.