Attorneys in Shane Meehan case given more time to prepare

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
An officer was shot on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Terre Haute, according to Indiana State Police.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 23, 2021
TERRE HAUTE — A federal judge is allowing attorneys to prepare their cases for a Terre Haute man accused of killing a police detective.

Shane Meehan reportedly ambushed a Terre Haute federal building and then shot Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency on July 7. The detective also worked as an FBI Task Force Agent.

Attorneys for both sides filed a joint motion to extend the time to file an indictment.

The attorneys now have until October 6 to move forward in the case.

On Friday, a status update from Meehan's defense counsel is expected. The update should also include Meehan's condition to appear for court hearings.

The court has ordered weekly updates on Meehan's condition. In the last update, they noted Meehan was in pain and had trouble breathing.

Meehan is charged with murder of a federal agent.

