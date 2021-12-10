Indiana State Police investigate person shot by officers in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE — Indiana State Police is investigating after a person was shot by officers Friday morning in Johnson County, according to state police.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine confirmed ISP is investigating the police action shooting on Old Trail Drive. Perrine said no officers were injured and the condition of the person is not clear at this time.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert saying a man, who was armed and dangerous, was spotted near Old Trail Drive and Three Notch, near State Road 135 and north of State Road 144.

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV Photo

Bargersville Police Department Officer Jeremy Roll confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times after he pointed a firearm at officers. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

In a Facebook post, the Bargersville Fire Department said they were on the scene and said a male was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

According to a spokesperson for Center Grove Community Schools, two elementary schools were prepared to go on a soft lockdown, but the suspect was apprehended before the start of the school day. Center Grove Police Department officers have secured both schools in Bargersville and will provide extra patrols during the day.

According to a press release from the Bargersville Police Department released before the alert and shooting, an officer stopped the driver around 9:20 p.m. Thursday near the Morningside community on State Road 144. The officer had reason to believe alcohol was a factor in the driver's behavior and requested identification from the driver.

The driver told the officer a name and then drove away, according to the release. Officers chased him to East Old Plank Road where he then ran away and displayed a weapon.

For more than three hours Thursday night and into Friday morning, officers searched for the suspect, but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

Officers from the Greenwood and Trafalgar police departments and deputies from the Jonson County Sheriff's Office assisted Bargersville police officers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available and is confirmed.

WRTV Anchor Lauren Casey contributed to this report.