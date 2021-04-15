Bedford police sergeant arrested, charged with official misconduct

BEDFORD — A Bedford Police Department sergeant has been arrested on official misconduct-related charges, according to state police.

Sgt. Jeremy Crane, 38, of Bedford, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police's Organized Crime and Corruption Unit and charged with official misconduct false reporting and official misconduct obstruction of justice, ISP Sgt. Michael Wood said in a press release. The charges were filed by a special prosecutor.

Bedford Police Department Chief Terry Moore became "suspicious about the collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane" in October 2020 and contacted state police, Wood said.

In a press release, Moore said Crane was placed on paid administrative leave after he requested state police open an investigation.

"Proper procedures will be followed as we move forward with this incident," Moore said in the release.

Additional information about the charges hasn't been released.