Beech Grove mother charged after school discovers welts on kid's legs from "extension cord"

BEECH GROVE — A Beech Grove woman has been criminally charged after her daughter's teacher witnessed welts and bruising on the girl, according to court documents.

The mother is charged with Battery Resulting Bodily Injury when the Person is Under 14 years old.

According to court documents, the woman's daughter was in school at a local elementary school when she approached her teacher about "scratches" on her leg. The teacher witnessed multiple welts on the girl's leg along with the scratch.

The girl told the school counselor and school resource officer she had been hit with an extension cord after missing the bus that morning, according to court documents.

The girl was then transported to Riley Hospital for evaluation, after the Department of Child Services was called.

In investigating, detectives spoke with the girl's older brother. The boy confirmed the girl had been in trouble for missing the bus that morning and there is a history of them being spanked with belts, extension cords, phone cords, hands and slippers.

At Riley Hospital, DCS and the school resource officer made contact with the mother. She acknowledged "whooped her with a belt" and this is a common form of discipline in her household.

