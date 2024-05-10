School 87 to begin looking for new principal, assistant principal following investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced it will be replacing both the principal and assistant principal at George Washington Carver 87 following an investigation into the school's climate.

This move comes after a video and lawsuit accused a former School 87 teacher of encouraging students to attack each other as a punishment.

Video footage shows a 7-year-old student that investigators say has special needs being slapped, punched and pushed by another student.

Investigators said the teacher was behind the lens recording the incident.

Attorneys said it happened sometime between Aug. and Oct. of this school year.

“While our goal is to have a new principal and assistant principal in time for the upcoming school year, I also know it is more important to ensure we execute a selection process thoughtfully,” IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said.

The district also announced staff and family surveys have been created by a third-party company to gather information on the school’s culture.

The surveys were reportedly sent out to families via SchoolMessenger and Kinvo.

MORE | School 87 parents push for change at IPS town hall (wrtv.com)

The school says suggestions and conversations in the past weeks has led to the following:



Reviewed mandatory reporting requirements with staff at the May 1 staff meeting.

Increased the number of staff who are transitioning with each class to ensure student safety and visibility in the hallways.

Adjusted protocol of teachers greeting students in the mornings while also watching the students in their classrooms. This increases visibility of students to ensure safety in hallways.

Modified communication protocols for teachers regarding notifying administration when there is a level 3 or 4 Code of Conduct infraction so corrective actions can be determined and implemented immediately.

Increased behavioral support for classroom teachers by school administrators.

Implemented social emotional Support for staff with the introduction and use of “Mind, Body, Medicine Strategies” facilitated by the district’s Equitable Supports Team.

Increased presence of staff during lunch times in the cafeteria.

Implemented morning walks of the building by administration after daily announcements.

Implemented administration presence in hallways to greet students during arrival.

Implemented administration presence at dismissal for Car Rider duty.

Identified additional staff at Car Rider duty during dismissal to increase efficiency and safety.

Implemented an open-door policy for administration to receive feedback from staff or families.

Increased communication with families regarding upcoming events.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Principal, assistant principal will not be at School 87 as investigation continues

Families call for school leadership change

“The district takes very seriously the incident of two students fighting that was captured on video by a former GWC 87 teacher,” Dr. Johnson said. “We know that this incident affected not just those two students, but all of the students who were in Mr. Johnican’s class that day and the days afterward.”

Dr. Johnson says social workers have conducted classroom visits with the students who were in class the day of the incident and are offering additional support.