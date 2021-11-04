Ben Davis graduate recent victim of a surge in gun violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2021 so far, at least 234 homicides have occurred within Indianapolis city limits and that number is nearing the record set in 2020 of 245 Hoosiers who were killed.

Krystal Grigsby lost her 18-year-old daughter, Autumn Carter, to gun violence less than two weeks ago. Carter was killed in a double shooting near the area of West 10th and North Pershing on the city’s west side. This past June, Carter graduated from Ben Davis High School.

Her mother said she was going to attend a college in Georgia this month. Recently, Grisby said Carter moved to Plainfield, and believes her daughter was on the city's west side that night visiting friends.

Her mom shares that some of Carter's passions included hair, makeup, and singing.

“Just because you shoot someone for whatever reason, you don’t come back from that. I feel like people just need to stop shooting people," Grisby said.

Grisby explained the unthinkable that happened to her family, and now she wants stricter gun laws to curb the surge in violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram by phone at 317-327-3475 or e-mail at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.