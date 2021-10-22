Watch
One dead in near west side double shooting

Photo provided/Mike Japowics WRTV
Posted at 10:51 PM, Oct 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a double shooting on the city's near west side that left one person dead.

The incident happened Thursday night when officers responded to a report of a person shot at W. 10th St. and Pershing Ave. When officers arrived, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a female, has been pronounced deceased. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

