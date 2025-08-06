Bicyclist in critically injured in hit and run on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit and run on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 5:53 a.m., officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident on the 1700 block of N. Tibbs Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male bicyclist injured in the roadway.

The victim had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Accident investigators were called to the scene to start their work. Early reports indicate that a vehicle struck the bicyclist and then fled the scene, making this a hit-and-run incident.