Bloomington man arrested for allegedly starting house fire with mother inside

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he started a house fire while his mother was inside.

37-year-old Shandor Jackson was booked into the Monroe County jail Wednesday afternoon on the following preliminary charges:



Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Arson, Level 4 Felony

Vehicle Theft, Level 6 Felony

In a press release sent on Wednesday, officers from the Bloomington Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of South Rogers Street around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers found the north and south sides of the home and the entire roof fully engulfed in flames. Officers could hear someone inside the home yelling for help. Once inside, officers found a woman lying on the floor surrounded by fire. No other occupants were found inside.

The woman, 54, was described by police as severely injured an unable to walk on her own. The woman was taken to a hospital in Bloomington and later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. At this time, police say she is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors at the scene told officers that the woman lived her son, identified as Jackson. Neighbors also said the woman drove a tan Hyundai passenger car. Both Jackson and the vehicle were gone from the residence.

Police were able to narrow their search area for the car using Flock license plate readers and found it parked at a motel in Mitchell, Indiana, around 10:30 a.m.

After obtaining search warrants, police took Jackson into custody at around 12:30 p.m. for questioning. He was later transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

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