Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

Provided/Bloomington Police
The Bloomington Police Department released these security camera photos of a sexual assault suspect
Posted at 4:32 PM, Sep 03, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage.

An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.

The woman said the man then grabbed her from behind and tackled her between two vehicles before sexually assaulting her.

Once the victim began yelling for help and heard footsteps, the suspect ran down the steps and out of the garage heading north across 7th Street.

Police say the suspect is a thin Black male that is believed to be over six feet tall.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Jon Muscato at (812)349-3326.

Bloomington Police are asking for help identifying this man who is a suspect in a sexual assault.
