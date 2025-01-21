'Bludgeoned her to death': Man kills wife in domestic incident on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, a domestic dispute unfolded into deadly violence on the northwest side of Indianapolis, resulting in the death of a woman and the arrest of her husband.

On Jan. 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to Questend Drive for a report of a deceased person.

According to court documents obtained by WRTV, the 911 call came in from a male, later identified as Terry Ogle, who told police that he "bludgeoned" his wife "to death."

Upon arrival, officers were met by Ogle, who was taken into custody. Inside the residence, they discovered a woman, later identified as his wife, Mary Ogle, lying on her back in a rear bedroom. She exhibited signs of blunt-force trauma to her head and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

During a walk-through of the crime scene, detectives noted several crucial details. Court documents reveal Mary Ogle was found with her lower body covered by a blanket, while blood stains were observed on various surfaces throughout the home, including a recliner in the living room, pillows, and the walls. There was also suspected blood on the stairs leading to the basement and in the kitchen sink.

On the scene, detectives spoke with Ogle's daughter and Mary Ogle's step-daughter. She initially denied having received any messages from her father but later revealed that he had texted her saying he was "going to jail" and that he had "killed" someone.

A neighbor corroborated the daughter's account, stating he had spoken to Ogle about two days prior and noted that it was unusual for Ogle and his wife not to have left the house that morning. The neighbor reported that the couple was typically very active together and their absence raised alarm.

After securing the scene, detectives reviewed Ogle's 911 call, in which he detailed the violent incident. During the call, Ogle informed the dispatcher that “the nature of the emergency is that there's been some violence.”

He identified the incident as a domestic disturbance involving himself and his spouse. When asked if any weapons were involved, he stated there was a “blunt instrument,” specifically mentioning a hammer that he claimed was in the drawer.

As the conversation progressed, Ogle admitted, “She’s deceased. Yeah, she’s been down for a while.” When asked if he required instructions for performing CPR , Ogle responded, “It’s too late.”

He went on to disclose that police were on their way and, when pressed further, stated bluntly, “Because I bludgeoned her to death.”

When the dispatcher asked about the argument that led to the incident, Ogle explained, “It’s a long story; I’ve been under depression for a while. So, we weren’t arguing; I just lost it. I think she was having an affair.”

It was determined that Ogle had sustained a self-inflicted laceration to his wrist, prompting his transport to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

After he was treated, Ogle was transported to the IMPD Homicide office. Police said Ogle invoked his right to counsel.

Ogle was formally charged with murder and was transported to the Adult Intake Facility at the Criminal Justice Center (CJC).