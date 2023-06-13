Body cam footage released of Elwood officer shooting domestic battery suspect

ELWOOD — Body-worn camera footage has been released by the Elwood Police Department showing an Elwood police officer shooting a domestic battery suspect last week.

On June 9 around 6:30 p.m. Elwood Officers were notified of a domestic battery suspect identified as Dakota McCreary, 26, of Noblesville hiding out in the woods.

Bodycam footage released Tuesday shows officer Keegan Russell and another officer arriving to the scene and telling McCreary to come out behind a building.

"He's pointing something in his hand, I'm not sure if he's got anything," Officer Russell can be heard saying.

Both officers are then seen returning to the police vehicle and grabbing rifles. Russell tells the other officer to get behind the car.

"Drop it," Russell then yells at McCreary. "Do it now."

McCreary is not clearly seen in the body-cam video but can be vaguely heard yelling back at officers.

"What do you have? Put it down," Russell yells. He tells McCreary to put it down at least four more times.

McCreary can be heard yelling no and other explicit remarks at the officers.

Russell can then be heard firing his rifle twice toward McCreary and stating "suspect down."

Officers are then again heard telling McCreary to drop his weapon.

"I can't see his right side. He has something in his hand." Russell says.

Officers are then heard asking for a drone in order to see McCreary. "Do you want to move in?" Russell asks other officers as they move closer to McCreary.

Bodycam footage shows McCreary on the ground with what appears to be a gun lying next to him.

Multiple officers are then seen handcuffing McCreary as Russell confirms to medics that they are in the clear to assist.

According to ISP, The suspect was transported by helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in an unknown condition.

Officer Russell's use of deadly force was justified by a prosecuting attorney who ruled that "Officer Russell gave eight separate verbal commands for McCreary to drop the weapon

and he refused to comply with the officer’s lawful orders and continued advancing at officers while pointing the weapon."

On June 12, McCreary was charged with Burglary, Criminal Confinement, Domestic Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury, and Theft.