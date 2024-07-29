Both families of motorcyclists killed in hit-and-run ask driver to come forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are searching for the driver involved in ahit-and-run crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.

"He didn't deserve it," said Jorge Cabrera.

29-year-old Jorge Cabrera was driving his motorcycle Sunday morning on Indy's west side when police say another car crashed into him near 34th and Lafayette road.

"I think he was headed to drop off his girlfriend and we just know he was in a head-on collision with a Ford Fusion," said Cabrera.

That driver ran away, but left the vehicle there along with Jorge and 22-year-old Welsy Santos Jimenez.

Jorge's cousin, Rodrigo Gonzalez said they didn't deserve to be left behind.

"Come clean. I don't know how somebody can go about life comfortable knowing they did something like that. I would hope they have a conscience that hopefully doesn't let them sleep at night so they will try to come clean," Gonzalez said.

Jorge is a father of two and beloved family man.

Provided Jorge Cabrera



"He had two daughter's. That's what he lived for. That's what he worked for," said Gonzalez. He was like a brother. He was here by himself from Mexico."

Welsy's family says she was a caring person that will be deeply missed.

Provided Welsy Johana Santos Jimenez

Metro police are investigating the case. Investigators say there have been at least 17 deadly hit-and-run's so far this year.

WATCH | City-county council to hear 'Vision Zero' proposal

City-County Council to hear 'Vision Zero' proposal

Gonzalez doesn't want his cousin to be forgotten. He's hoping for justice and working to give him a proper service.

"We are gonna send his remains back to Mexico. He's going to have a service here as well so whoever wants to come more than welcome to celebrate his life he had here or help," said Gonzalez.

Investigators say the driver of that car was in a 2017 black ford fusion but they ran away from the scene.

If you have any information, contact IMPD.