Brownsburg Police arrest daycare owner and director

BROWNSBURG — Brownsburg police have arrested 73-year-old Nancy Minton, owner of Main Street University 4 Kidz, and 37-year-old Jennyfer Lingbeck, director, on Friday.

Officials say these arrests are a result of the ongoing investigation and subsequent arrest of former daycare employee Gabriel Garner, who was arrested earlier this month.

Police say Garner was employed by Main Street University 4 Kidz from February 2021 through April 2025.

Garner is facing charges of crimes against children, including molestation and exploitation, which the daycare failed to report to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Minton was charged with:



Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

Jennyfer Lingbeck was charged with:

Obstruction of Justice, case is domestic violence/child abuse, a Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Def. placed dep. in situation that endangers dep, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def alters, damages, or removes any record, document, a Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, Def makes, presents, or uses a false record, document, a Level 6 Felony

(3) Counts of Failure to Report, a Class B Misdemeanor

Officials say the investigation continues for Garner, Minton and Lingbeck.

Brownsburg Police Detectives are continuing to work with the Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office (HCPO), DCS, the Child Advocacy Center Susie's Place and the Indiana State Police, as they process and review massive amounts of forensic data.

Detectives say they have already identified and contacted the known victims that Garner has been charged with.

They encourage anyone who believes their child was a victim to report to the following:



Brownsburg Police Criminal Investigations Unit: 317-852-1109 ext. 2123

DCS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline: 1-800-800-5556

