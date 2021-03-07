Camby couple looking for stolen truck

CAMBY — A Camby couple is looking for the person who stole their truck early Saturday morning in the Heartland Crossing area.

Nic Clayton said around 8 a.m., he put his keys inside his truck while he moved his wife's car so he could go to the gym.

He went inside to grab pre-workout and came back outside to see someone driving away with his black 2010 Dodge Ram 1500.

"As soon as I walked outside I saw him in my truck and I thought it was someone messing with me at first," Nic said. "The first thing I thought was I need to go get it."

Other neighbors have shared videos of an SUV around the neighborhood before the truck was stolen.

"I think they were just creeping around and just waiting for the perfect scenario to happen," Tori said.

They reported the incident to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 765-342-5544 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).