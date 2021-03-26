Carmel police arrest 3 in connection with January homicide investigation

CARMEL — Three people have been arrested in connection with a January homicide investigation in Carmel, according to police.

Carmel Police Department officers found Francis Kelley dead inside his home on Jan. 18 on Howe Drive, south of Oak Ridge Drive and West 146th Street, according to a press release from police. An investigation found his death was the result of a homicide.

On Thursday evening, police announced the arrests of three people in connection with his death.

Heidi Littlefield, 41, of Sheridan, was charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to the release and online court records.

Logan Runyon, 22, of Englewood, Ohio, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the release and online court records.

Robert Walker, 29, also of Englewood, Ohio, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to the release and online court records.

Additional information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Loveall at 317-571-2500, gloveall@carmel.in.gov, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) and mention Carmel police case number 21-4365.