Center Township constable pleads guilty to several charges, removed from office

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Center Township Constable will be removed from office after pleading guilty to several charges on Tuesday.

Denise Paul Hatch pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a level 6 felony, a misdemeanor of unlawful carrying of a handgun and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

Hatch was sentenced to a total of 288 days in the Marion County Jail. As a result of her felony conviction, she is removed from office.

The charges were related to two separate criminal cases, according to a release from Hancock County Prosecutor's Office.

In February, Hatch was charged with official misconduct and theft for allegedly stealing broccoli from a grocery store in Indianapolis.

She was also charged with official misconduct, attempting to assist a criminal, and attempted resisting law enforcement for allegedly disrupting the arrest of one of her Deputy Constables during a traffic stop after he was allegedly carrying a firearm as a convicted felon. Charges against this Deputy Constable are still pending.

After Hatch was released from custody on a total $500 bond, she again committed official misconduct and unlawfully carried a handgun in May. At the time, she had pending felony charges which prohibited her from carrying a gun.

Hatch's bond was revoked and she was arrested. In August, she was put on house arrest.

Then earlier this month, according to the news release, Hatch committed official misconduct again and disorderly conduct for interrupting a meeting at the Center Township Government Center. Hatch allegedly shouted expletives at a trustee while wearing her uniform and had to be escorted from the building.