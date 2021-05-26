Child injured after shots fired into home from outside on East 42nd Street

Editor's note: IMPD initially reported two children were shot at a home in the 9700 block of East 42nd Street. The department later clarified that one child was shot and a second child was injured by debris and did not have a graze wound from a bullet. This story has been updated.

INDIANAPOLIS — A young girl was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday after someone fired gunshots into her home on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 9700 block of East 42nd Street, between North Post Road and Mitthoeffer Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A 4-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized in stable condition. A 14-year-old was injured by debris. IMPD initially said the teenager suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

Investigators said gunshots were fired from outside the home.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.