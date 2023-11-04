Citations issued to 5 people in connection with E. 65th St. party that led to mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Citations have been issued to five people for their connection to a large underage party where 10 people were shot and one person was killed last Saturday.

According to court records, David Powell, Jalen Helm, Takhaia Govan, Sparkle Bridges and Nikita Bridges were all issued citations for the following:

· No Dance Hall Permit

· Allowing minors to violate curfew

· Permitting minors to loiter

· Keeping or Frequenting a dive

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting at the business at 5168 E. 65th Street.

IMPD says there were more than 100 people in attendance at a party that was promoted on Snapchat.

10 people between the ages 16 and 21 were injured and 16-year-old, Kalin Washington, died in the shooting.

More than 100 officers responded to the scene. Police say they found 6 guns and several shell casings, although they are still investigating where they came from.

In addition to five individuals issued citations, police said two violations for Unlawful use in an Industrial Zoning and No Amusement and Entertainment Permit were also written but are not listed in the public record.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Taylor at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

