City Leaders work to tackle Youth Violence in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS —- As we head into 2025, city leaders say its focus is youth violence.

“How do we address the youth and how do we focus on what can we provide that changes them from doing what they are doing to just focus on being a youth,” Tony Lopez OPHS Deputy Director of Violence Reduction told WRTV.

City leaders say there is still work to be done to slow the trend of youth violence.

Earlier this year the city hired Ralph Durrett Jr.to be its Chief Violence Prevention Officer with a focus on youth violence.

“The things that we do as adults, the kids see. The kids follow it as the example so if we are not resolving our conflicts well, they are not going to resolve their conflicts well,” Lopez added.

Anthony Moore says he knows how youth violence can impact a person.

“There are people out there that aren’t as lucky as I am. Either they lost their vehicle or both,” Moore told WRTV.

Moore recounted the moments when he was robbed and carjacked earlier this month.

“You want to take that and put a gun to my head and at that age, what’s going on in your life that you have to do that,” Moore added.

Police say his car was ultimately found. Officers arrested three kids who are accused of committing the crime. Police say the two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested.

“It’s just amazing, how this generation, when I was 15 to the 15-year-olds now, they have no remorse,” Moore concluded.

