Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Clinton County prosecutor seeking death penalty in NHK slayings

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office
Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62.
Promise and Pam.jpg
Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:36:57-04

CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony J. Sommer is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of gunning down and two women at the NHK factory near Frankfort.

Sommer on Friday filed two notices of intent to seek the death penalty against Gary Cecil Ferrell II, who is accused of killing Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21, in the NHK parking lot Wednesday.

Promise and Pam.jpg
Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62.

Ferrell, 26, attempted to abduct the women before he shot them both, according to court documents. He was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit, police said.

The women were arriving to work their shift at the plant when prosecutors say Ferrell ambushed and killed them. Ferrell was also employed at NHK, police said.

Indiana State Police, ATF and FBI agents assisted with the investigation.

NHK manufactures automotive seats and safety units for Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, according to its website. It has about 700 employees.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!