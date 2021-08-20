Clinton County prosecutor seeking death penalty in NHK slayings

CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony J. Sommer is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of gunning down and two women at the NHK factory near Frankfort.

Sommer on Friday filed two notices of intent to seek the death penalty against Gary Cecil Ferrell II, who is accused of killing Pamela Sledd, 62, and her granddaughter, Promise Mays, 21, in the NHK parking lot Wednesday.

Provided by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62.

Ferrell, 26, attempted to abduct the women before he shot them both, according to court documents. He was arrested Wednesday after a short pursuit, police said.

The women were arriving to work their shift at the plant when prosecutors say Ferrell ambushed and killed them. Ferrell was also employed at NHK, police said.

Indiana State Police, ATF and FBI agents assisted with the investigation.

NHK manufactures automotive seats and safety units for Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, according to its website. It has about 700 employees.

This developing story will be updated.

