Multiple victims reported after shooting at NHK in Clinton County

Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 17:58:25-04

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says there are multiple victims after a shooting Wednesday at the new NHK facility.

The facility is located near State Road 28 and Interstate 65.

The conditions and identities of those who have been injured haven't been released.

The suspect is currently in custody and there is not an ongoing threat, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the scene near State Road 28 and Interstate 65.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

