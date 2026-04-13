Clinton County sheriff, jail matron booked; commissioners call for resignations

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Clinton County Commissioners are calling for the sheriff and the current jail matron to resign following felony charges out of Marion County.

Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Jail Matron Ashley Kelly, were booked into the Marion County Jail Friday night on felony fraud, theft, and official misconduct charges.

The two are accused of lying to investigators about Ashley’s disability claims, as she received more than $205,000 from the Indiana State Police Pension Trust.

Prosecuting documents claim Ashley continued to receive disability despite contradictory medical findings and photographs of her continuing to enjoy physical activities like horseback rising, parasailing, and gym workouts.

“These new charges make it clear that public trust has been broken,” President of the Clinton County Commissioners Jordan Brewer said in a statement. “For the good of the sheriff’s office and the people of Clinton County, Sheriff Kelly and Matron Kelly should resign immediately.”

Both of the Kellys are out of jail on a $1,000 cash bond, with an initial hearing scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, according to online court records.

Clinton County Commissioners said legal issues surrounding the Kellys have strained government resources and interfered with the work to serve residents. “This is not about politics. It is about accountability,” Commissioner Kevin Myers said in a statement. “The only path forward is for both Richard and Ashley Kelly to step down.”

The Kellys were previously ordered to pay $329,360.47 over the improper use of jail commissary funds and the costs of a state audit.

The two are due in court in May for their 2022 official misconduct and conflict-of-interest case over the use of jail commissary funds. Richard Kelly previously called those charges “nothing more than a political farse (sic)”. The couple has pleaded “not guilty” and Richard Kelly has continued to serve as sheriff.

Ashley Kelly is currently a candidate to replace her husband as sheriff. In her campaign announcement, she said Richard “will no longer be a part of the sheriff’s office, but will serve as a vital partner.”