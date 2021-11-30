Watch
Columbus police: Father arrested in connection with son's death in March

Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 30, 2021
COLUMBUS — A father was arrested Monday in connection with his 8-year-old son's death in March, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Travis Tuttle, 35, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug, according to a press release from CPD and online court records. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officers found his son, Lealyn Tuttle, dead inside the home on March 21 on Serenity Drive, according to the release. Officers were called to the home on the report of a child not breathing.

During a months-long investigation, detectives found narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia inside the home, according to the release. An autopsy found Lealyn's death was caused by acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

Additional details haven't been released.

