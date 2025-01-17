Community conversations planned to combat youth violence after teen’s homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of the recent homicide of 14-year-old Deandra Staples, the Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition’s (MCYVPC) Crisis Response Task Force has expressed its concern and commitment to supporting affected families and the broader community.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Della Brown, Chair of the Crisis Response Taskforce. “This is a moment to come together as a community to support each other and take action toward lasting change.”

To address these pressing issues, the MCYVPC Crisis Response Task Force is planning several initiatives:

Community Conversation: A safe space for residents to discuss the tragedy and share their feelings will be held at Frederick Douglass Park on January 23, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.



Focus Group: A session aimed at exploring the root causes of youth violence, collecting input from young people, and assessing community needs will be scheduled soon.



Town Hall Meeting: After the focus group discussions, a town hall will be organized to share findings and gather feedback from parents, educators, and local organizations, ensuring that community insights lead to meaningful change.

The Crisis Response Task Force invites the community to participate in these efforts to promote healing, understanding, and long-term solutions to youth violence.

For more information, community members can reach out via email at della@indypsf.org or by calling (463) 701-4263.