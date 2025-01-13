'How could you be that cruel and evil?' Family remembers 14-year-old girl killed on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is searching for answers after police say a 14-year-old girl was found dead over the weekend.

“For any child to think it’s cool to pull a pistol and take another life, think again because you will be held accountable,” Ramona Griffin, the victim’s grandmother, told WRTV.

Police say detectives found the body of 14-year-old Deandra Staples on Saturday at the Laurelwood Apartments on Indy’s south side.

“How could you be that cruel and evil? To shoot this baby in her head and leave her in the snow. What could she have done that made you hate her so much,” Griffin said.

Officers say she was shot and killed.

“They knew she was a minor; they lured her out of my home, and they killed my baby,” Griffin said.

Staples's family says she was killed less than a mile away from her home. Now, they are searching for justice.

“Just be safe, love your family. All that friendship stuff, as soon as you leave here, all that stuff will die immediately,” Manuel Staples told WRTV.

Staples's family described the teen as a friend to all and one of the top steppers on the G3 Steppers.

“She was the star, she was the one who brightened up people’s lives,” Griffin said.

Now, the teen's family just wants parents to watch after their kids, knowing Staples isn’t here to light up their world.

“We have all failed somewhere, and we just have to do better, we have to. We are seeing this every day. It just happened to be my baby this time” Griffin said.

The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition issued the following statement:

It is with deep sorrow and heartbreak that we acknowledge the tragic loss of 14-year-old Deandra Staples, who was found senselessly shot and killed on the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2025. Our hearts go out to Deandra’s family, friends, and all those who loved her. This devastating event is a reminder of the urgent need to address the violence affecting our youth and our community as a whole.



Deandra’s life was tragically cut short, and we recognize the profound pain her loss brings to her loved ones and our entire community. No child should ever have to face such a tragic fate. The Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition stands in solidarity with the family and all who are grieving, and we extend our deepest condolences.



This heartbreaking incident calls for immediate action. We must come together—parents, educators, community leaders, law enforcement, and youth advocates—to ensure that our young people are safe, supported, and given the tools to thrive in a violence-free environment. We must not only mourn the loss of young lives but also renew our commitment to preventing further tragedies by addressing the root causes of youth violence, providing resources, and creating opportunities for all youth to build positive futures.



We call upon everyone to be part of the solution. Let’s work together to protect and empower our children, honor their potential, and make our community a place where violence is no longer an option. Deandra’s life mattered, and we will continue to fight for the safety and well-being of all youth in Marion County.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Deandra’s family, and we remain committed to working alongside our partners and the community to end youth violence.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.