Community mourns the loss of Dustin Evans, killed Thursday morning on eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — Dustin Evans, known to his friends as “Mr. Honest Evans”, was killed around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday morning near Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

The death has shaken his community and left many emotions spilling out.

"I still ain't (sic) grasp because I still don't think it's true," Johnathan Davis, a close family friend said.

The shooting is another tough pill to swallow for the community, just hours after another act of gun violence.

"Whoever did this, you took someone the city loves," Davis said. "He was just really loving and loyal. I don't know what else to say. I'm hurt.”

Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they found Evans suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was a protector That's my memory of him,” Davis said. “Every time I see him, he'd ask was I okay. He asked me did I need anything."

Community activist Ron Gee of Cease Fire Indy made plans following the shooting to meet on 30th Street and Sherman Drive to hold prayer for the community.

Family and friends gathered at the place where Evans took his last breath to pay their respects and speak on the growing concern about gun violence.

"Another person that looks like me that took somebody else,” Gee said. “I just feel like we all have a part in this. We all have to share this message.”

Evans, who turned 36 last month, was a son, a brother and a father. He was awaiting the arrival of a baby girl any day.

"It just has to stop, and it's senseless,” Davis said. “I hate to say it. It's getting ready to get worse. They just passed that new gun law. You got these 18-year-old kids out just carrying guns and people uneducated just able to carry guns. I hate to say it, but it ain't getting ready to get better.”

Officers at the scene said they were searching for a black Ford F-150 that may have left the scene shortly after the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.