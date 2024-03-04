Connersville man facing 2 murder charges tells police he actually killed 4 people

CONNERSVILLE — A Connersville man is now charged with two counts of murder connected to two fatal shootings in Fayette County in 2022.

Joshua Farmer, according to court documents, told police he killed four people in Fayette County during interrogation. The four her speaks of includes the fatal shootings of 53-year-old Thomas Combs and 47-year-old Joshua Durham.

Combs was found dead in the Dale Cemetery with gunshot wounds to his face and neck in August 2022. Durham was found shot to death in September 2022 near the Connersville City Cemetery.

Farmer also admitted to owning the .41 caliber gun, which was used in both of Combs and Durham's deaths.