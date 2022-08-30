Man whose body found at Connersville cemetery died by gunshot wound, officials say

CONNERSVILLE — The Connersville man whose dead body was discovered at a cemetery earlier this month died from a gunshot wound, police say.

Indiana State Police provided the update on the death of Thomas Combs nearly two weeks after Pendleton district detectives found his body.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in their investigation.

Combs was found by ISP detectives Aug. 17 at Dale Cemetery and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called there that morning for a report of a dead body.

Police have said Combs was in his early 50s.

Fayette County Coroner Cord Coyle told WRTV that toxicology and autopsy results were still pending Tuesday and that a manner of death has not yet been determined.

But ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan told WRTV Combs' death is being investigated as a homicide.

The agency asked anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or witnessed suspicious activity late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17 to come forward with information. Tips can be submitted to ISP Detective Scott McPheeters at the Pendleton District at 765-778-2121.