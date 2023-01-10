Court accepts plea agreement for former Muncie police sergeant

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge accepted a guilty plea Tuesday for a former Muncie police sergeant charged with writing a false report.

Sgt. Joseph Krejsa faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a second charge of Obstruction of Justice (Falsification of a Report).

His trial had been scheduled to begin on January 17 with jury selection beginning January 13.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Krejsa retired from the department in July 2021. According to a federal indictment, he was charged with two counts of writing false reports about two alleged excessive force incidents.

Former Muncie Police Officers Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson and Dalton Kurtz have already admitted guilt and are awaiting sentencing.

Current Muncie Police Officer Corey Posey is now the only remaining defendant awaiting trial.

According to a federal indictment, Posey is charged with one count of False Report, a felony.

Posey is still receiving a salary, WRTV Investigates has learned. His jury trial is currently scheduled for May 8, court records show.

PREVIOUS | Muncie officer still getting paid while on leave

Posey has been with the department since 2018 and his salary is $56,386 or $27.11 per hour, records show.

PREVIOUS | Man says he thought he 'was going to die' during arrest by Muncie police| A police chief said the arrest was 'textbook,' but an expert says the body cam video shows otherwise

Krejsa was one of four MPD officers who were indicted in April 2021 in a 17-count superseding indictment for their roles in using excessive force against arrestees and/or attempting to cover up the misconduct.

"Because of the age of this case and the extended time setting, the parties should anticipate no continuances of this [sentencing] date," the judge wrote in a court document.