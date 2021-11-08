Court doc: Man claims he made grenades for self-defense in Muncie

MUNCIE — A man was arrested Friday in Muncie after police said he admitted to making "makeshift anarchist's cookbook grenades," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Muncie Police Department officers were called to investigate the devices around 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West Noel Drive, west of West Jackson Street and Tillotson Avenue, after someone told police they found a backpack with what appeared to be three homemade bombs in a common area, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by Deputy Chief Chirs Deegan, the man said the devices belonged to him and he made them "a long time ago," according to the affidavit.

In an interview with Muncie police investigators and an ATF agent, the man said he made them for self-defense and "his goal was to kill someone before they were able to kill him," according to the affidavit. He said he believes several family members were possibly trying to harm him.

He also said he made the devices in the way he did because he thought "shrapnel and bullets would have went everywhere" if one was ignited, according to the affidavit.

The 28-year-old man was preliminarily charged with three counts of possessing a destructive device, all Level 2 felonies, according to the affidavit. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.