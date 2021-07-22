Court document: Man admits to smoking, drinking before fatally striking two people

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of killing two pedestrians earlier this month admitted to police that he had been drinking and had smoked marijuana, according to a court document.

According to a court document, he drove a vehicle onto the shoulder in the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue and hit two pedestrians on July 18. Both died at the scene. One of the victims was later identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Cody Dion. The identity of the other victim has yet to be released.

Police say the man called 911 and was covered in glass when he stepped out of his car to talk to police. He later told officers he didn’t really know what had happened, but he knew he hit something. Officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged. He is being held on preliminary charges of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

He is scheduled to be in court Thursday, according to online jail records.