Court documents say suspect said "you raped my wife" before shooting, killing two

WRTV
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says community cooperation and technology helped them arrest a murder suspect within a couple hours after the crime.

50-year-old Larry Moorman and 23-year-old Shawn Barnett were found shot to death on Thursday in an apartment building in the 200 block of N Walcott Street.A 42-year-old man has been preliminarily charged with murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one victim was found in a stairway and the other was in a bathroom.

The affidavit says a witness heard someone say "you raped my wife" before the gunshots. The person he heard was later identified as the suspect.

According to the affidavit, a woman who left the crime scene with the suspect listed both of the victims as suspects in a rape against her.

Two hours after the homicide, the suspect was found with the assistance of a license plate reader and taken in for questioning.

The woman told police the suspect was "avenging" her.

WRTV is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.

