Thursday afternoon shooting leaves 2 dead on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after finding two people dead on the city's near east side.
According to police, just before noon, officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of N. Walcott on a report of a person shot.
There, two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital