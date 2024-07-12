Court sets bond for ex-Colts player and wife

LOGANSPORT — A Cass County judge has set a bond for the former Colts player and his wife in the case connected to disappearance of their teenage son.

The judge set bond at $5,000 cash or $25,000 surety for Daniel Muir and Kristen Muir in the case surrounding charges stemming from the Silver Alert for their son. The son was eventually found on their property in Logansport.

Daniel Muir is charged with Obstruction of Justice and Domestic Battery. Kristen Muir is charged with Obstruction of Justice.

This is a developing story.