Indiana State Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy from Logansport

LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from Logansport who may be a victim of child abuse.

Bryson Muir was last seen on Sunday, June 16, 2024, leaving a family member’s house in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Servant Leader’s Foundation in Kokomo.

Indiana State Police

Shortly after leaving the house, ISP says the vehicle was pulled over by the Garfield Heights Police Department in Ohio, but Bryson was not in the car.

On June 18, ISP was asked by the Cass County Department of Child Services to investigate allegations that Bryson was abused in his home in the 1700 block of W U.S. Highway 24 in Logansport.

Indiana State Police

ISP, along with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Cass County DCS, have not been able to locate Bryson or get in contact with his parents, Daniel or Kristen Muir.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryson, Daniel or Kristen Muir is asked to contact ISP at 1-800-382-0689 or 911.