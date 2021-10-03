Cyberattack disables computer network at Johnson Memorial Health

FRANKLIN — Johnson Memorial Health was the victim of a cyberattack, the healthcare system announced on Saturday.

The attack disabled its computer network, but the healthcare system says it's prepared to continue to deliver care without access to computer records.

It's working with cybersecurity partners and law enforcement officials to investigate the incident.

"While we are working quickly to resolve the impact of the cyberattack, we recognize that these situations can take time to fully resolve," the statement read.

You can read the full statement below:

This is the latest cyberattack targeting a healthcare system in Indiana in recent months.

On Friday, Eskenazi Health announced health and personal information stolen in a cyberattack earlier this year was put onto the dark web.

"The threat of cyberattacks is a nation-wide problem that, unfortunately, has affected other hospitals here in Indiana and across the country," the statement from Johnson Memorial Health wrote. "JMH has invested heavily in cybersecurity, and we continue to be vigilant."