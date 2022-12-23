Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Danville man sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to deadly drunk driving crash

courtroom
SPENCER WEINER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Picture of an empty courtroom on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Spencer Weiner, Pool)
courtroom
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 22:40:26-05

HENDRICKS COUNTY — More than a year after two people were killed in a crash, a Danville man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Bryce King, 23, and Abigail Scheibelhut, 26, were killed on December 6, 2021, in the crash on Cartersburg Road, just north of County Road 200 South.

Noah Wells was the only survivor and other driver involved in the crash.

Indiana Department of Toxicology results showed Wells' blood had a BAC of .126 right after the crash. Indiana's legal limit is .08.

On Thursday, Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More. He was sentenced to nine years for each count.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!