Danville man sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to deadly drunk driving crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY — More than a year after two people were killed in a crash, a Danville man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Bryce King, 23, and Abigail Scheibelhut, 26, were killed on December 6, 2021, in the crash on Cartersburg Road, just north of County Road 200 South.

Noah Wells was the only survivor and other driver involved in the crash.

Indiana Department of Toxicology results showed Wells' blood had a BAC of .126 right after the crash. Indiana's legal limit is .08.

On Thursday, Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More. He was sentenced to nine years for each count.

