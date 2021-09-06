Watch
Death of inmate at Miami Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide

Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 06, 2021
BUNKER HILL — The death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility who was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide by Indiana State Police.

ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said Matthew Koch, 42, was found around 11:30 a.m. He died after an incident detectives believe involved foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and additional details about the incident haven't been released.

According to online records from the Indiana Department of Correction, Koch was sentenced for battery, kidnapping and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in January 2012 in Vanderburgh County. His earliest possible release date was September 2023.

The incident remains under investigation.

