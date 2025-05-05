Deputies shoot suspect outside Hendricks County courthouse; no officers injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting involving a deputy from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office occurred outside the courthouse on Monday.

According to Lieutenant Jim Yetter, the suspect was shot, but no other injuries were reported.

The scene has been secured, and authorities have confirmed that there is no further danger to the public. Offices in the building are closed.

Indiana State Police are en route to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting will be made available as the situation develops.

