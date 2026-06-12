Deputy injured in police shooting in Owen County

SPENCER, Ind. (WRTV) — An Owen County deputy's condition is unknown after being shot in Owen County on Friday.

The Owen County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the department was dealing with a "criminal incident" around 4 p.m. on Texas Pike just north of Manhattan Road. That location is about two miles north of Spencer.

Indiana State Police confirmed that a deputy was taken to a hospital after receiving gunshot wounds.

Owen County Sheriff's Office has asked residents to avoid the area and report any suspicious person in the area.

Initial details about this incident were few, and ISP said they would share a news release at a later time.